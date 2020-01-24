Bajaj Auto to make mid-capacity, sub-Rs 2 lakh bikes for Britain’s Triumph

Bajaj Auto and Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles have commenced a partnership to develop mid-capacity, Made-in-India bikes, that will be sold both, in the country and abroad.

“The target for the platform will be to design and produce new mid-capacity Triumph motorcycles, and develop a new engine platform,” Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto told reporters.

Mid-capacity bikes are in the range of 200-750 cc. The bikes will be introduced in 2022 and cost less than Rs 2 lakh in India.

“We will provide accessible purchase options,” said Bajaj managing director Rajiv Bajaj. The bikes in the alliance will only be Triumph-branded, he said, adding that a new product is being developed specifically for the alliance.

The Triumph bikes will be manufactured in Bajaj Auto's manufacturing plant in Chakan and the Indian company will eventually take over Triumph's distribution activities in India.

Triumph began selling its iconic bikes in India in 2013, joining other high-end motorcycle makers such as Harley-Davidson and Volkswagen AG’s Ducati targeting passionate motorbike fans in a market where increasing wealth was leading to greater demand for expensive two-wheelers.