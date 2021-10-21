Bajaj Auto starts testing of electric three-wheeler, launch in early 2022

Pune-based automobile manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday said the company is testing prototypes of its first electric three-wheeler.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, executive director, said the company will launch the electric three-wheeler in March-April and it will participate aggressively in central and state-level tenders for electric vehicles.

Earlier, Bajaj Auto, which is the market leader in the passenger three-wheeler segment, had planned to launch the vehicle in 2019, followed by the introduction of its first electric two-wheeler.

The company had launched the company's first electric scooter, the new Bajaj Chetak, in January 2020. The new electric scooter is the first product introduced under Bajaj Auto's new electric vehicle (EV) vertical, called Bajaj Urbanite. However, the introduction of the electric three-wheeler was postponed due to COVID-19.

Also, Bajaj is planning a range of electric three-wheelers for roll-out. In addition, the company is also working on the electric version of the Qute, the quadricycle which Bajaj Auto had launched a few years ago.