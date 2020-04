Two wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has decided to go for a pay reduction till the May 3, the dealine for the lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

The company has told employees that there is an urgent need to reduce fixed costs due to the current economic scenario. In a letter to employees, the Human Resources Department of Bajaj Auto wrote, "Effective April 15, we are therefore deliberating implementing a pay reduction in monthly fixed gross across all levels until the lock down is lifted. Our Managing Director has taken the lead and decided that should this be implemented he will not be taking any pay during this period".

Sources at Bajaj Auto say the company is not looking at laying off employees for the moment.

The email circulated by the company's human resources department said, "Many companies, including organizations in our Industry, have already announced and/or are contemplating various cost control measures including job reductions, salary/bonus reductions, freezing capex, cutting marketing budgets and other stringent measures to sustain. While our financial position allows us to avoid drastic measures, we do need to be prudent and take measured steps to control our fixed operating costs urgently".

Sources said the worker's union has also supported the move to reduce salaries for the period of the lock down. The company has said that the pay reduction will be balanced, measured and graded.

"As an organisation, we are extremely sensitive to the welfare of our employees and hence we will minimize the impact to our employees as much as possible", said the email reviewed by CNBC-TV18. The company has said it will continue reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis.