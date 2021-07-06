Bajaj Auto slashes Dominar 250 price by Rs 16,800

Bajaj Auto announced on Tuesday that it was slashing the price of its Dominar 250 model by Rs 16,800. The rate cut was made to onboard more riders into the touring section, the company said. The bike is expected to be available for Rs 1,54,176 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price cut comes just weeks after Bajaj Auto’s main rival, Hero Motorcorp, announced a hike across its models by a factor of up to Rs. 3,000.

"In times of price hikes across the industry, we have taken a stance of reducing the price on Dominar 250 and make Sports Touring more accessible," said Sarang Kanade, President (Motorcycle Business), Bajaj Auto Limited.

The company is hoping to capture more customers in the touring enthusiast segment of the market with the price cuts.

"We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character. We realize that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience," Kanade added.

In terms of performance, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is a spruced down version of the Dominar 400. The two bikes share the same rugged aesthetics but the difference is in the performance. The Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that outputs 27 PS of power and 23.5 Nm of maximum torque.

Bajaj Auto’s plan to grab more customers will only show fruit later. The company managed to increase its sales by 24 percent year-over-year in June , bolstered by a large number of exports.