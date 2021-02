Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported an 8 percent rise in total sales for January 2021 at 425,199 units compared to 394,473 units in January 2020 buoyed by strong exports. The two and three-wheeler domestic auto major reported the highest ever exports during the month at 254,442 units, a 26 percent rise from 201,601 units the year-ago. Total domestic sales declined 11 percent to 170,757 units from 192,872 units, YoY.

Two-wheeler sales in January increased by 16 percent to 384,936 units from 332,342 units, YoY. Two-wheeler exports were highest at 227,532 units, up 30 percent YoY.

However, sales of commercial vehicles plunged 35 percent to 40,263 units from 62,131 units, YoY, dragged by lower domestic sales.