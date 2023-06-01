English
Bajaj Auto shares hit 52-week high, extend 2023 gains to nearly 30%

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 1, 2023 12:45:29 PM IST (Published)

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said that its total sales in May 2023 increased to 3,55,148 units compared with 2,75,868 units in May 2022, a jump of 29 percent.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. surged over 2 percent on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high after the company reported a 29 percent jump in sales in May compared with the year ago period. Today's gains have taken Bajaj Auto's overall gains in 2023 to nearly 30 percent, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index, which has gained 2.5 percent.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said that its total sales in May 2023 increased to 3,55,148 units compared with 2,75,868 units in May 2022, a jump of 29 percent.


Of this, domestic sales almost doubled to 2,28,401 units from 1,12,308 units last year, up 103 percent. Meanwhile, exports fell 23 percent to 1,26,747 units in May from 1,63,560 units in the year-ago period.

