Bajaj Auto Share Price: UBS raises price target by Rs 900 but remains neutral, here's why

Brokerage firm UBS raised its price target on Bajaj Auto to Rs 5,000 from the earlier target of Rs 4,100 on Tuesday. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 7 percent from current levels.

UBS raised its price target on the back of a strong recovery in the domestic three-wheeler market and successful launch of Triumph Motorcycle by the automaker.

However, the firm kept its recommendation on the stock unchanged at neutral.

UBS also mentioned that while domestic two-wheeler (2W) share gains in the June quarter exceeded forecasts, it seems inevitable this will recede as it was driven by production disruption at peer Honda.

“Only a stronger-than-expected recovery in exports could drive earnings upside & that looks doubtful in the near term,” UBS observed.

Bajaj Auto last month entered into a partnership with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to launch the latter’s new range of 400cc motorcycles in the country. The company had stated that it was expecting the partnership to make an impact on numbers in six months to one year’s time.

The 125 cc plus segment in the first quarter contributed 70 percent of domestic sales and had positive implications for both revenue and EBITDA.

Bajaj Auto had reported a 42-percent growth in net profit to Rs 1,665 crore for the June quarter compared to Rs 1,173 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The automaker posted its highest ever operating profit (EBITDA) of Rs 1,954 crore for the June quarter, a growth of 51 percent over the last year. Margins improved by 280 basis points to 19 percent in the quarter under review.