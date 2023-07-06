Here's why Kotak Institutional Equities is not excited about Bajaj Auto despite the launch of Triumph

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that most of the positives for Bajaj Auto are priced in and that risk of slower-than-expected growth in domestic and export markets still remains.

Kotak Institutional Equities on Thursday downgraded Bajaj Auto Ltd. despite the launch of two new 400cc bikes by the automaker —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X — in collaboration with UK’s Triumph Motorcycles.

The brokerage said it was downgrading Bajaj Auto to ‘Sell’ from its earlier rating of ‘Reduce’, with a revised price target of Rs 4,275 per share (Rs 4,000 earlier), mainly on concerns over high valuations.

The brokerage highlighted that the stock has already rallied by more than 30 percent over the last six months on expectations of recovery in the domestic and export markets, launches in electric vehicles and premium segments and commodity tailwinds.

“We believe most of the positives are priced in and the risk of slower-than-expected recovery in domestic and export markets , especially from African geography remains,” Kotak said in its report dated July 6.

“The standalone business is currently trading at 18.5 times financial year 2025 estimated earnings per share (EPS), which we believe is expensive,” the report added.

However, Kotak increased the company’s EPS estimates by 1-2 percent over financial year 2024-2026, due to marginally higher volume assumptions and higher operating margins assumptions due to lower raw material costs.

Triumph Speed 400 comes with an introductory pricing of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers, after which the price will be increased to Rs 2.33 lakh. Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will be available in mid of July and October 2023, respectively.

Kotak said in its report that the aggressive pricing of Triumph Speed 400 as well as the strong brand recognition is likely to threaten Royal Enfield’s dominance in the domestic >250cc motorcycle segment in the coming years.

“We expect Royal Enfield’s market share to decline to 75 percent in >250cc domestic motorcycle segment in the coming years from over 92 percent currently,” it added.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are trading little changed at Rs 4,881.65. The stock is up nearly 37 percent on a year-to-date basis. 25 out of the 46 analysts who track Bajaj Auto have a buy recommendation, 17 say Hold, while four have a Sell rating.