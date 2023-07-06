Here's why Kotak Institutional Equities is not excited about Bajaj Auto despite the launch of Triumph

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that most of the positives for Bajaj Auto are priced in and that risk of slower-than-expected growth in domestic and export markets still remains.

Kotak Institutional Equities on Thursday downgraded Bajaj Auto Ltd. despite the launch of two new 400cc bikes by the automaker —Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X — in collaboration with UK’s Triumph Motorcycles.

The brokerage said it was downgrading Bajaj Auto to ‘Sell’ from its earlier rating of ‘Reduce’, with a revised price target of Rs 4,275 per share (Rs 4,000 earlier), mainly on concerns over high valuations.

The brokerage highlighted that the stock has already rallied by more than 30 percent over the last six months on expectations of recovery in the domestic and export markets, launches in electric vehicles and premium segments and commodity tailwinds.