Bajaj Auto continues its winning streak, hits fresh record high on strong bookings

Bajaj Auto continues its winning streak, hits fresh record high on strong bookings

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 10, 2023 2:35:19 PM IST (Published)

Bajaj Auto shares are 5 percent higher in the past 5 trading sessions and 37 percent higher since the start of CY2023. It is a prefered stock in the auto pack by various analysts on the Dalal Street.

Bajaj Auto hits fresh record high as the new Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X close in on 13,000 bookings in less than 5 days of the launch in India.

Bajaj-Triumph unveiled their latest offerings - the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X, two thrilling 400cc bikes. The Speed 400, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, promises an exhilarating riding experience at an accessible price point. However, the first 10,000 customers have the opportunity to acquire it for an even more enticing price of Rs 2.23 lakh. Bajaj Auto shares rose on July 5, after it unveiled two new Triumph motorcycles under the partnership.
Post this announcement, Street has made it a preferred stock in the auto sector. Morgan Stanley says in a bull case scenario, it expects Triumph launch to add Rs 466 per share. CLSA and Jefferies are also expecting an upside to this stock post the new motorcycle launch.
