Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto reported 10 percent on-year rise in total sales for the month of September 2020. The company’s sales during September were at 4.41 lakh units as against 4.02 lakh units in the same month last year. Total sales were up 24 percent, MoM.

Total domestic sales rose 6 percent to 2.28 lakh units from 2.15 lakh units while exports grew 14 percent a record 2.12 lakh units as compared to 1.86 lakh units, YoY.

Two-wheeler sales jumped 20 percent to 4.04 lakh units as against 3.36 lakh units, YoY while three-wheeler sales declined 44 percent to 36,455 units from 65,305 units, YoY.

The company said that it reported the highest-ever two-wheeler exports sales during September at 185,351 units, up 16 percent from 159,382 units in the last year period.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto believes that the company's performance will be better in October and it will record highest ever export again if supply chains hold out.

"There has been an outstanding recovery for us in the international markets and we have had our highest ever sales for exports. Going forward, I think October will certainly be better than September, if supply chains holds out I think we will have our highest ever again in exports. I think we will have our highest October ever, hopefully supply chains supports us," Sharma told CNBC-TV18.

In the case of retail sales, he added that there were qualitative indications coming from the retailers and composition of the sales that the company is heaving towards a normal type of a monsoon.

Bajaj Auto hopes for a better festive season, but Sharma said that at the sales has not caught up with last year grass-root level.

The shares of Bajaj Auto rallied as much as 8 percent to an intraday high of Rs 3,111.75 apiece on the BSE. At 11:55 am, the shares traded 5.91 percent higher at Rs 3,049.75 as against 1.54 percent gains in the benchmark Sensex.