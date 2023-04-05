Bajaj Auto sees a turnaround in March as exports pick up, EV sales vroom

Bajaj Auto has shown recovery in its operations in the month of March after facing a long challenging period due to the COVID-19 aftermath as the world struggled with supply issues, especially semiconductors. According to Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, the company sales bottomed out in February 2023.

“We have probably touched the bottom in February and we have started to see recovery in March,” he said. Sharma shared this information with CNBC-TV18 in a recent interview, where he also revealed that demand for Bajaj Auto's products is coming back, which is an encouraging sign for the company.

“Demand is coming back,” he said.

This recovery is not limited to traditional petrol-driven vehicles but also extends to the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Also Read | The four factors that can take Bajaj Auto to greater heights in 2023

Bajaj Auto's electric vehicle segment saw strong sales in March 2023, and the company is optimistic about the future. According to Sharma, the company is planning to sell 10,000 electric vehicle units per month eventually in the next 3-6 months, which is a significant target in India's growing EV market.

“We had an outstanding month in March. In terms of retail sales plus bookings, which we have received, there has been almost a three-fold increase between February and March. We see numbers at 10,000 levels or upwards as the year progresses. It is difficult to nail exactly which month this is going to occur. It will be a ramp-up, we were doing 3,000-3,500 units, it will move to 7,000-7,500 and then we will move to 10,000. So in the short-term, in the next three-six months that is the kind of ramp up which will be there,” he explained.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto shares jump most in over two years after multiple brokerage upgrades

Furthermore, Bajaj Auto's largest export market, Nigeria, has seen a remarkable turnaround in recent months. The company has retailed 24,000 units in Nigeria for March 2023, which is a strong indication of the market's recovery.

“Our retails in February in Nigeria were 4,000 units – generally we send 50,000 units over there through the year but in March we have retailed almost 24,000 units. A lot of it is because the new government has allowed the old currency notes to be used and that has been very helpful,” he said.

The shares of Bajaj Auto have gained around 8 percent over the last month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video