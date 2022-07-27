INTERVIEW: Bajaj Auto says the semiconductor shortage is near its end

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2023 with a 7 percent year-on-year decline in volumes owing to shortage of semiconductors.

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said that the company has mitigated the issues arising due to semiconductor shortage through alternate sourcing and that the crisis is near its end.

The comments came after the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2023 with a 7 percent year-on-year decline in volumes owing to shortage of semiconductors.

"Our quarter one was defined by tremendous shortages on the semiconductor side, which we have now mitigated through broad-basing our sourcing and all those plans have now come into effect," said Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sales of the company declined to 9,33,646 units in the first quarter from 10,06,014 units in the year-ago period due to semiconductor shortage, though the situation improved in the latter part of the period as new supply sources were developed.

"The decline in volumes in the previous quarter for our company is almost completely due to the semiconductor shortage. At a corporate level, our plans were impaired by about 23 to 25 percent. In domestic business, both three-wheelers and motorcycles were impaired by almost 40 percent, particularly in the period of April and May. Towards the second half of June and in July, the rebuilding has started," said Sharma.

The stock of Bajaj Auto was trading nearly a percent lower at Rs 3,891 per share on the BSE at the time of writing. In the last 1 month, the stock is up nearly 1 percent.

Overall, the auto major reported a good set of numbers for the first quarter with a 10.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,173 crore. The profit was above CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of Rs 1,049 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 8,005 crore during the period under review, up 8.4 percent against Rs 7,386 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA — earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — jumped 15.9 percent to Rs 1,297 crore in Q1 FY23 against Rs 1,119 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 16.2 percent in Q1 FY23 as compared to 15.2 percent in Q1 FY22.

Sharma said that the company's channel inventory is at an all-time low, about seven-eight days for three-wheelers and 13-14 days for motorcycles but volumes will start increasing going forward. The company has a huge backlog of orders, even in three-wheelers.

"We want to just see how quickly we will be able to rebuild those stocks," he said.

On reports of a likely ban on two-wheelers in Nigeria and its impact on the company, Sharma said there is no government notification on the same and that the authority will consider employment issues before taking a decision as there are about 4 million motorcycle taxis running across the country.