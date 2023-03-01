Bajaj Auto says it has entered the 'scale-up' phase in its EV journey as it aims to produce 10,000 Chetaks a month

Bajaj Auto, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, has been making headlines, like other big auto players, recently for its significant push towards electric vehicles (EVs). In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, shed light on the company's progress in the EV market and its plans for the future.
According to Sharma, Bajaj Auto is now entering the scale-up phase in the EV market, indicating that the company is ready to take on the competition and make a significant impact in the industry.
“On EV, we are now entering the scale-up phase. Our approach has always been to be driven by sustainable initiatives and not chase numbers,” he said.
He further added that Bajaj Auto has completed the restructuring of its supply chain, which gives them visibility of 10,000 units per month of the Chetak, their electric scooter.
“We have now completed a lot of restructuring of our supply chain which gives clarity of availability of about 10,000 units of Chetak and products per month,” he said.
The restructuring of the supply chain is a significant achievement for Bajaj Auto as it will help them to meet the increasing demand for their EVs in the market. With a clear view of the number of units they can produce each month, they can plan their production and distribution more efficiently.
Sharma also announced that Bajaj Auto is unveiling a new Chetak model tomorrow, signaling their commitment to continued innovation and improvement in their EV offerings. Bajaj Auto has already made a name for itself with the Chetak, which has been receiving positive reviews from customers and experts alike.
Apart from their push towards EVs, Bajaj Auto is also focusing on increasing its market share in the 125 CC segment.
According to Sharma, they have been successful in maintaining their overall market share despite the ongoing challenges faced by the industry.
However, Bajaj Auto has experienced a reduction in exports, which has been offset by the richer domestic mix.
While Sharma expects March numbers to be similar to February levels, he remains optimistic about the company's future.
The stock was down 3.28 percent in the last week and 2.49 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video