Bajaj Auto sales rise 24% to 3.46 lakh units in June

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 24 percent on-year rise in total vehicle sales for June 2021 led by strong growth in exports.

The company’s total sales, including domestic sales and exports, rose to 346,136 units in June 2021 from 278,097 in June 2020. On a month-on-month basis, total sales jumped 27.2 percent. CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll had estimated sales at 3.40 lakh units.

The company’s total domestic sales during the month increased 7 percent to 161,836 units from 151,189 units, while exports jumped 45 percent to 184,300 units from 126,908 units, YoY.

Two-wheeler sales rose 22 percent to 310,578 units from 255,122 units and commercial vehicle sales increased 55 percent to 35,558 units from 22,975 units, YoY.

At 10:20 am, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 4207.00 apiece on the BSE.