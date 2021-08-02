Home

    Bajaj Auto sales jump 44% in July to 3.69 lakh units

    Bajaj Auto sales jump 44% in July to 3.69 lakh units

    IST (Published)
    Bajaj Auto's domestic sales in July increased 5 percent YoY to 1,67,273 units, while exports doubled to 201,843 units.

    Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 44 percent jump in its total sales at 3,69,116 units in July 2021. The company had posted sales of 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago.
    During the month, domestic sales increased 5 percent to 1,67,273 units from 1,58,976 units, YoY, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Exports in July also more than doubled to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the corresponding month last year.
    Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units, up 39 percent, as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year.
    Bajaj Auto's commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 38,547 units in July 2021 as against 17,276 units in July 2020.
    At 10:50 am, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 0.42 percent higher at Rs 3,847.20 apiece on the BSE.
