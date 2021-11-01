Bajaj Auto sales down 14% YoY at 4.39 lakh units; October reports highest sales this year

Bajaj Auto's total sales were down 14 percent year-on-year at 4.39 lakh as against 5.12 lakh units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales were down 22 percent at 2,18,565 units last month as against 2,81,160 units in October 2020.

According to the auto sales data released on Monday, sales were marginally higher in October than estimated. The month of October also reported the highest sales this year.

Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4 percent. Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market declined by 26 percent at 1,98,738 units as against 2,68,631 units October last year, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,92,565 units as against 2,01,659 units in the same month last year, down 5 percent, it added. However, sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 58 percent at 19,827 units as compared to 12,529 units in October last year. Exports of commercial vehicles were down 3 percent last month at 28,485 units as against 29,219 units in October last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Sales trend – 2021 January 4.25 lakh February 3.75 lakh March 3.69 lakh April 3.88 lakh May 2.72 lakh June 3.46 lakh July 3.69 lakh August 3.73 lakh September 4.02 lakh October 4.39 lakh

Last week, Bajaj Auto launched the all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs1.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The automaker had introduced its sportbike Pulsar in the Indian market in October 2001. This quarter-litre offering, which comes with the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, elevates the Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125-220cc since its launch, the company said.