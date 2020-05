Auto sales in the month of April came to a grinding halt in April because of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd is a reflection. The two and three-wheeler manufacturer sold zero vehicles in the domestic market.

Exports were severely hit too as expected. Bajaj Auto’s total exports in April declined 80 percent to 37,878 units from 191,211 units in the same period last year.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 32,009 units while that of commercial vehicles was 5,869 units, down 81 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.