Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto reported a 38 percent year on year fall in total sales in the month of March 2020, dragged by the countrywide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus during the month.

Total sales in March declined to 242,575 units from 393,351 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales fell 55 percent to 1,16,541 while exports fell 6 percent to 1,26,034 units, compared to the same period last year.

Two-wheeler sales during the period fell 35 percent to 2,10,976 units from 3,23,538 units, while commercial vehicle sales plunged 55 percent to 31,599 units from 69,813 units.

In the domestic market, the company sold 98,412 two-wheelers and 18,129 units if commercial vehicles in March 2020.