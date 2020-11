Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported an 11 percent increase in its total vehicle sales at 512,038units in October. The company had sold a total of 463,208units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at281,160units last month, as against 278,776 units in October last year, up 1 percent, it added. Motorcycle sales grew by 18 percent at470,290 units, compared to398,913 units in the year-ago month,its highest ever sales. Bajaj Auto said during October, Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units.