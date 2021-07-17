Bajaj Auto opens booking for Chetak electric scooter in Nagpur at Rs 2,000 token amount

Bajaj Auto on July 16 opened the booking for its Chetak electric scooter in Maharashtra’s Nagpur for a token amount of Rs 2,000.

The automaker had reintroduced its veteran Chetak brand in the form of an electric scooter in India early last year.

The bookings for Bajaj Chetak, which rivals the likes of TVS iQube, and Ather 450X, are accepted only through the online website fromwww.chetak.com. After booking the electric two-wheeler and uploading documents for registrations, one can opt-out of the online process and make the remaining transactions of insurance, financing, accessories, and final payment directly with the dealer in the traditional manner.

The Chetak electric two-wheeler can be charged at any three-pin AC 220V, 5A grounded (earthed) wall socket, the company said.

Speaking about the battery life of the electric vehicle, Bajaj Auto said Chetak’s lithium-ion battery is designed to last for 70,000 km which normally takes 7 years, provided the user ensures the lithium-ion battery is kept charged above 15 percent of capacity and used regularly. The company offers a warranty of three years or 50,000 kms, whichever comes earlier. Its motor delivers 4.1kW power, while the torque is 16Nm.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in two variants - Urbane at Rs 1.43 lakh, and Premium at Rs 1.45 lakh, reports said. All prices are ex-showroom, Pune. Apart from a few cosmetic tweaks, Premium variant has a front disc brake and rear drum brake as opposed to drum brakes on either end on Chetak Urbane.

Though the electric two-wheeler was launched in India last year, the deliveries are likely to start from September 2021, according to reports.

After Nagpur, Bajaj Auto is also likely to open bookings for Chetak electric scooter in Mysore and Aurangabad, a Times Now report said.