Rahul Bajaj will be stepping down as the Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Bajaj Auto with effect from April 30, 2021. Rahul Bajaj has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2021.

Rahul Bajaj had stepped down as the chairman and full-time director of Bajaj Auto after a stint of over 50 years at the helm of India's second largest motorcycle producer. Rahul Bajaj, a director of the company since April 1, 1970, was last reappointed by the board for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2015 and his term as executive chairman expired on March 31, 2020, according to the company’s regulatory filing last year.

Rahul Bajaj, born on June 1, 1938, holds a degree in economics from Delhi University, a degree in law from Bombay University and has done him MBA from Harvard Business School. The 82-year-old, who is recognised as one of India's most successful business leaders, has helmed Bajaj Group of Companies, apart from being Chairman of the Board of multiple companies.

Rahul Bajaj resigned as Chairman of Bajaj Auto in 2005 and his son Rajiv became the Group's Managing Director.

He was appointed chairman of Indian Airlines in 1986. In 2001, he was awarded Padma Bhushan -- India's third-highest civilian award -- and was elected as Member of Parliament in June 2006 from Maharashtra.