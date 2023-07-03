Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, discussed several key aspects of the company's business strategy and industry outlook. While acknowledging the seasonal patterns in domestic sales, Sharma expressed optimism for the future, highlighting the industry's growth in the retail segment. Furthermore, he emphasized the gradual recovery in exports, with expectations of improved performance in July compared to June. Keeping a close eye on the Nigerian market, Bajaj Auto aims to increase its geographic footprint and remain at the forefront of the automotive industry's expansion.

The June auto sales have come in slightly lower than what the street was anticipating. On the whole, the total sales have seen a decline of 2 percent. The domestic sales have gone up 45 percent at 2 lakh units, while it is up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at 45 percent, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis the domestic sales have fallen by 12 percent. Exports were down 32 percent on YoY basis at 1.41 lakh units but it has gone up for the third consecutive month on MoM basis.

According to Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, it is common for June domestic sales to be lower than those of May. This trend is largely attributed to the impact of the summer season, where customers tend to postpone vehicle purchases. Moreover, July sales are also typically lower than June due to various factors like monsoons affecting demand and customer sentiment.

“The June domestic sales in motorcycles being lower than May is inevitable,” he said.

The period from April to May witnesses a surge in sales, particularly in the northern regions of India. Sharma highlighted that the marriage season during this time plays a significant role in driving the demand for vehicles. As families prepare for weddings and related festivities, the automobile sector benefits from increased consumer spending.

“In the north, there is a mini season of sorts during the period of May to early June or mid-June which is driven by marriages. Therefore, there is nothing unusual about June being lower,” he said.

“I would say that July, with the onset of monsoons in most parts of the country, would be lower than June,” he added.

Sharma acknowledged that the industry is currently experiencing low-single-digit growth in the retail segment. Despite this modest growth rate, Bajaj Auto remains committed to meeting customer expectations and adapting to market dynamics.

Discussing the export market, Sharma emphasized that exports are gradually recovering. Sharma further mentioned that exports in July are expected to surpass those in June, indicating a promising trend in the coming months.

Sharma highlighted the importance of monitoring the recovery in Nigeria, as it remains the biggest export market for Bajaj Auto. With an eye on the evolving economic landscape, the company is closely tracking the progress in Nigeria and taking proactive measures to tap into its potential growth.

Bajaj Auto is actively focused on expanding its geographic footprint to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets. With a well-established reputation, the company aims to extend its reach to new territories, targeting untapped customer bases and exploring emerging market opportunities.

