Bajaj Auto likely to lose 50% of domestic sports motorcycle volumes in September: Rajiv Bajaj

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto is likely to lose half of its domestic sports motorcycle volumes in September, says Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto.

The reason behind this is the sustained container and semiconductor chips shortage which is hitting the company’s production, Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

“We are unable to get containers even at 5x the price premium. The container and chip shortage continues to get worse,” the industry veteran said.

The company experienced a loss of production in August due to the semiconductor shortage and now could lose 50 percent of domestic sport motorcycle volumes in September as well, he said.

Further, on electric vehicles, Bajaj believes there is a need to prepare for major e-mobility disruption that lies ahead.

Given the EV change coming up, Bajaj Auto's top management including himself "may not be the most appropriate to lead the company forward", he said.

Bajaj also acknowledged the need to create a new EV entity to bring the right talent and management.

Launching the electric three-wheeler will be the next big focus. The electric three-wheeler launch will be soon after FY22, Bajaj said.