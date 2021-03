Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Platina 110 -ABS, the first 110 cc bike to have an anti-lock braking system (ABS) . The two-wheeler is priced at Rs 65,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The ABS technology offers the best-in-class braking that prevents slipping or loss of control in sudden-braking scenarios. The ABS is coupled to a 240mm front disc brake, and this feature makes the new Platina the safest bike in its category.

Anti-lock Braking System

The ABS consists of an electronic controller that regulates the wheel speed under abrupt or extreme braking. By means of a feedback loop, it releases and reapplies the brakes, quicker than any human interference can achieve.

While doing that, the system works to avert ‘locking’ of the wheel, which otherwise may lead to loss of control or skidding.

Other specifications

Apart from ABS, the bike comes with a ComforTec package that consists of a 20 percent longer front and rear Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension that causes less jerks on potholed-ridden roads, long quilted seats that offer comfort for rider and pillion, and tubeless tyres. This offers matchless comfort on the road. Moreover, it is powered with a single-cylinder, 115 cc, four stroke, air-cooled engine with Electronic Injection. This produces 6.33 KW power (8.6 PS) @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm torque @5000 rpm.

For augmented visibility, the bike comes with new-look mirrors and flaunts a LED headlamp with a unified daytime running lamp that adds style.

Apart from these, it offers hand-guards to offer additional protection while riding on diverse surfaces. There is also an ABS-indicating analogue speedometer

The two-wheeler will be available in three colours – volcanic red, beach blue and charcoal black. It will be available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.