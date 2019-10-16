Bajaj Auto launches its electric mobility brand Urbanite; unveils an all new electric Chetak scooter

Chetak is back. Indian auto giant Bajaj Auto has unveiled its all-new electric scooter named Chetak and thus revived one of its biggest brands. The unveiling took place along with the launch of Urbanite, Bajaj's electric mobility brand.

The relaunch of the EV version of the iconic Chetak scooter brand was announced at the event by company MD Rajiv Bajaj. The MD further added that the company has commenced the production of its electric vehicles at the Chakhan plant on September 25, 2019.

The development comes soon after reports emerged that the company was looking at launching an electric scooter named Chetak Chic Electric under its Urbanite brand.

The re-entry of the iconic Chetak brand comes nearly two decades after its production was stopped by the company. The possibility of the re-entry of the brand had become the talk of the town since the new model was spied on many occasions.

The new electric version comes with an all-new retro look with features such as a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up. However, the scooter is expected to face stiff competition as it will enter a sector that has several players including Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles and Twenty Two Motors.

"We’ve decided to move to our Kal, with electric vehicles," announced Bajaj. The Bajaj head also took a dig at rivals saying that failed two-wheeler manufacturers and those who heavily depend on Chinese imports are trying to enter the nation's EV landscape.

the MD further added assured that the price of Chetak will not be more than Rs 1.5 lakhs and also that the scooter will have a range of 100 KMs.

Speaking at the occasion, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the country should become the global leader when it comes to the two-wheeler and three-wheeler industry in the electric space.