Bajaj Auto launches its electric mobility brand Urbanite; unveils an all new electric Chetak scooter
Updated : October 16, 2019 02:24 PM IST
MD Rajiv Bajaj announced that the company will relaunch the EV version of its iconic scooter Chetak.
The company has commenced the production of its electric vehicles at the Chakhan plant on September 25, 2019.
The re-entry of the iconic Chetak brand comes after nearly two decades
