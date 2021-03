Bajaj Auto launched the updated Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) motorcycle on March 2 for Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With "Comfortec technology" of the Platina brand, the bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension that provides more comfort on long journeys, the company said. "It comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride."

Specifications

The new Platina, which the automaker claims to be the most affordable ES bike, comes with a 102 cc, four-stoke, single cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine.

In terms of colours, customers can pick from two options — ebony black with silver decals and cocktail wine red.

These apart, the two-wheeler has all-new rear-view mirrors, which, according to the company, offer better visibility.

Other key features

Bajaj Auto added that the updated Platina 100ES incorporates features such as LED DRL headlamp that provides clear visibility, wide rubber footpads, tubeless tyres and longer front and rear suspension.

Platina 100 ES gives a top speed of 90Kmph with an 11-litre fuel tank capacity. Besides, it comes with handlebar steering.

Price

The Platina 100 ES is priced at Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 800 more than the kickstart variant -- priced at Rs 53,120 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Platina 100 ES the most affordable bike in the country with an electric start system.

At the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto said that brand Platina has over 70 lakh customers, which is proof of "its segment-leading attributes". About the new Platina 100 ES, Sundararaman said that it allowed most kick-start riders to upgrade to the convenience of self-start, “along with Comfortec technology, at a ground-breaking price”.