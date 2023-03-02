Bajaj Auto launches Chetak Premium 2023 Edition, initiates bookings and expands EV supply chain

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak Premium 2023 Edition, an upgraded version of its electric scooter, featuring new colours and premium materials, with a price tag of Rs 1.52 lakh. The company has also launched two new electric two-wheelers for daily commute and last-mile delivery, developed on a purpose-built platform for electric 2-wheelers, powered by Yulu's technology stack and exclusively manufactured by Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, has launched the Chetak Premium 2023 Edition at a price of Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The latest iteration of the electric scooter features new colours, premium materials, and exquisite detailing, making it more appealing to the modern consumer. Bajaj Auto has also initiated bookings for the new scooter, promising to deliver it by April 2023.

The Chetak EV has been upgraded with the use of premium materials, including a large, elegant all-colour LCD console that displays vehicle information with better clarity. The company has also introduced a premium two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a satin black grab rail, and matching pillion footrest castings.

Other updates include blacked-out headlamp casing, blinkers, and central trim elements. The new scooter comes at a fairly higher price tag in comparison to the current Chetak, which costs Rs 1,21,933 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said, “Building on the robust work done on our EV supply chain, we have surely and firmly commenced the scale-up phase. Chetak’s premium and reliable image will be further strengthened by the new Premium 2023 Edition. The new colours, the striking new display console, and other exquisitely crafted features reinforce Chetak’s position as the most aspired electric scooter.”

Bajaj Auto's subsidiary, Bajaj Chetak Technology Ltd, has also launched two new electric two-wheelers for daily commute and last-mile delivery, developed on a purpose-built platform for electric 2-wheelers that is engineered for Indian consumers, climate, and road conditions. The Miracle GR and DeX GR will be powered by Yulu's technology stack and exclusively manufactured by Bajaj Auto.

Yulu, a shared electric mobility startup, and Bajaj Auto are aiming to deploy 1,00,000 vehicles across major cities in the country. The new electric vehicles are expected to deliver more than 10x revenue growth by the end of the year.

Yulu has doubled its fleet in the last three months, and the significant efficiencies in the supply chain are expected to result in cost reductions and improvements in operating metrics and overall financials.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer at Bajaj Auto Limited, said, "Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us but for the entire electric mobility category."

Bajaj Auto has also announced its progress in the two-wheeler EV business, signalling a change in the scale and quality of its business going forward. The two-wheeler EV supply chain at Bajaj Auto has been restructured, and several development programs with key vendors have made significant progress, reduced costs and ensured the availability of over 10,000 units of Chetak per month.

Chetak is already present in 60+ cities and will be available in almost 100 stores across 85 cities by the end of March 2023, with over 40 of these stores being exclusive Experience Centres providing customers with a rich purchase experience. All Chetak dealerships have exclusive service centres, ensuring customers of a trustworthy and reliable ownership and operating experience.