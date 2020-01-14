Auto
Bajaj Auto launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings to start from tomorrow
Updated : January 14, 2020 03:09 PM IST
The electric variant of the iconic Bajaj Chetak scooters will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru.
This electric scooter will go on sale with six variants across two model lines - urban and premium,
The Chetak Urbane edition with Drum Brakes will be priced at Rs 1 lakh,
