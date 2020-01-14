Bajaj Auto launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings to start from tomorrow

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched Chetak electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. The bookings for the same will start from January 15, the company said in a statement. This electric scooter will go on sale with six variants across two model lines — urban and premium, it added.

The electric variant of the iconic Chetak will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru. The deliveries of the much-awaited scooter will commence from February end, Bajaj Auto said.

The Chetak Urbane edition with Drum Brakes will be priced at Rs 1 lakh, while the Chetak Premium edition with disc brakes and luxury finish will be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh. However, both the prices are ex-showroom prices and inclusive of applicable subsidies, and exclusive of insurance and road tax.

With the aim of providing a seamless and convenient booking experience, customers can book the vehicle online on the Chetak website at an initial amount of Rs 2,000, it said.

According to Bajaj Auto, Chetak needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year (whichever is earlier), and comes with an overall warranty of three years or 50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) inclusive of the Lithium-Ion battery.