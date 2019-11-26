Auto
Bajaj Auto invests $8 million in bike-sharing platform Yulu
Updated : November 26, 2019 02:45 PM IST
Bajaj will also consider facilitating the vehicle finance needs of Yulu for a large scale deployment of its micro-mobility electric vehicles.
Yulu will source from Bajaj electric two-wheelers which have been co-designed and manufactured exclusively for shared micro-mobility.
Yulu plans to increase its fleet size to 100,000 electric two-wheelers by Dec 2020
