Auto
Bajaj Auto hopes to resume operations at Waluj Plant
Updated : April 22, 2020 01:14 PM IST
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj explained that the company was reluctant to begin production at Pantnagar at a time when dealerships and vendors are shut.
Other OEMs who have received permission from Uttarakhand authorities are yet to announce whether they will begin production or not.
Companies like Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have received permission to resume manufacturing at their facilities in Rudrapur.