  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Auto
Auto

Bajaj Auto hopes to resume operations at Waluj Plant

Updated : April 22, 2020 01:14 PM IST

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj explained that the company was reluctant to begin production at Pantnagar at a time when dealerships and vendors are shut.
Other OEMs who have received permission from Uttarakhand authorities are yet to announce whether they will begin production or not.
Companies like Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have received permission to resume manufacturing at their facilities in Rudrapur.
Bajaj Auto hopes to resume operations at Waluj Plant

You May Also Like

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement