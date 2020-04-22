Bajaj Auto hopes to resume operations at Waluj Plant

Two wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has received permission to begin operations at it's Waluj plant in Maharashtra. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, "We have received permission to operate the Waluj plant and we are hoping to commence operations on Thursday". Sharma also added that the company would aim to service export orders from South Asian and African markets through its Waluj plant.

Companies like Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have received permission to resume manufacturing at their facilities in Rudrapur. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj explained that the company was reluctant to begin production at Pantnagar at a time when dealerships and vendors are shut.

Bajaj Auto uses its Pantnagar plant to primarily cater to dealerships in North India and not for exports. The company utilizes it's Chakan and Waluj facilities for catering to export markets. Sources say, Bajaj Auto has pending export orders to the tune of one thousand crore.

Other OEMs who have received permission from Uttarakhand authorities are yet to announce whether they will begin production or not.

Sharma also confirmed that the company is hoping to begin CKD operations for entry level motorcycles and three wheelers at Waluj. He said that the company is making preparations and will follow all protocols laid down by the state government.

Sources said that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn permission for allowing manufacturing facilities to resume operations in Chakan. Bajaj Auto utilizes the Chakan plant to manufacture KTM motorcycles among others.