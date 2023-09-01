Bajaj Auto hopeful of retail growth picking up to 8% in the upcoming festive season

The automotive industry has been navigating through unprecedented challenges in recent times, from supply chain disruptions to changing consumer preferences. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as the festive season approaches. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto , recently expressed his optimism about the retail sector's prospects during this festive period.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma shared his insights on the potential for retail growth in the coming months. He stated, "What we're seeing in retail terms, it's now at about 4-5 percent growth over the same period last year. We expect that this should - with the festive kicking in - probably go up to 5-8 percent."

Q: Before I ask you about exports, what's happening in the domestic market now because the festive season has begun with the onset of Onam. How have the festive sales been? And given the fact that there is a deficiency of monsoon in the latter half of we saw almost a 33 percent efficiency in the rainfall in August, do you think that could put some pressure on the domestic sales?

A: The motorcycle industry domestically is showing a steady increase, it's not rocketing up. But after successive quarters of double-digit decline, it sort of evened off in quarter one and what we're seeing in retail terms, it's now at about 4-5 percent growth over the same period last year. We expect that this should - with the festive season kicking in - probably go up to 5-8 percent. So nothing dramatic, but it's good to be in the positive zone. Now, the character of this growth is such that it's being driven by the top half of the industry, which is slightly more than 5-8 percent and the bottom half is almost at zero.

Q: So what does this mean in terms of domestic sales? This time domestic sales were down 20 percent compared to what we saw last year, and the wholesales have come in a little above two lakhs. On average, what do you think domestic sales could look like over the next couple of months?

A: Looking at all sales numbers, it would not be right to just compare them with last year, as it was not right to compare them with last year in quarter one. Because, if you recall, we had a major supply chain issue in the first three, or four months of last year. Therefore you were seeing humongous growth in quarter one. But last year, from August onwards, we started to build up stock. So the right way to look at it is the retail growth, which is very easily available on VAHAN . Now if you see VAHAN data for this year, and even for August, you will see that the motorcycle industry is growing year to date at about 4 percent and our retail growth is 19 percent. So actually, if you go beyond just the first page, it's a very robust performance by the domestic motorcycles and three-wheeler business, very robust.

Q: Just a quick word on the poor rains we've seen in the month of August and the forecast for September is also pretty poor. Is that going to hurt at the margin? What's the assessment?

A: In terms of growth, the broader economic recovery is set in motion. And the poor rains will only dampen the growth, but I don't think it will result in a decline or anything. And that's the reason why one is saying that the retail growth outlook is probably 5-8 percent depending on the segment. But yes, if the monsoons had been absolutely perfect, we would have probably hoped for slightly more. However, like I said, economic recovery is now reaching the pockets of all kinds of customers, and we're happy about it.

Q: Given the strong demand of the Triumph, what kind of production ramp-up can we expect in the Triumph by the end of FY24? And what is the order backlog that you're seeing for the Triumph right now? What kind of scale-up can we expect in production?

A: Yes, unfortunately, there is a considerable backlog. We have over 20,000 units of bookings and last month, which is in August our dispatches were about 3,000-3,500 units. We want to scale it up to about 5,000 in the coming months and then try to see if we can go up to 7,000-7,500 in the final quarter. We are taking this step by step, but because it's not just about the production, we have also started to establish an absolutely exclusive channel for Triumph. So we started with about 14 stores in July, which has now gone up to about 25 and which will now progressively go up to 50. So the other thing is that these 20,000 bookings are only from these 15 centres. And our whole attempt is to deliver a very distinctive retail experience and ownership experience to the customer. So we're taking it step by step.

Q: Tell us about exports. Because despite your assessment of things improving from July onwards, it hasn't really panned out as expected. How is Nigeria doing at the moment? And has that recovery played through in its entirety? What is the expectation as we move along?

A: It is improving. If you see quarter four was 150,000 units, quarter one was 125,000 units on the average, and quarter two is running at about 140,000 units on the average. We never expected a rocket-like recovery. It's a very difficult situation in the overseas markets, because of the macroeconomic factors largely led by the volatility of the forex, which has led to inflation, availability of dollars for trade, etc. However, having said all that, there is a nice 5-10 percent recovery almost every quarter, both in retail terms and in shipment terms now. And I think that is the way it will go. I am not expecting a sudden return to 200,000 within a quarter or so.

Q: Do you have any exposure to Gabon where we have seen a military coup recently?

A: No, we don't have any issue there.

Nigeria is improving by about 5 percent every month in terms of retail. And the stabilization of the currency is still an issue locally in Nigeria, it's still wobbly because they're attempting a very major thing, which is a convergence of the street rates with the bank rates and having one window for foreign exchange, there are major reforms, and they're taking a little longer to sort of play out and so therefore, the recovery is slightly less than expected. However, it is at about 5 percent per month. If I look at our retail in August, they were 5 percent better in July.

Q: And how has the feedback been for the new electric vehicle (EV) three-wheeler? Which markets have you been targeting for that? And what is the expectation?

A: It's been outstanding feedback and we are glad that we sort of went back to the drawing board and sort of delayed our launch and within the first 45 days, in registration terms, we have zoomed to a 56-57 percent share. Of course, we will not be satisfied with less than 80 percent because we have 80 percent of the three-wheeler business. And now, by the end of this month from about two markets in August, we will be in 18 markets by October. So the ramp-up phase is going to start in September and the reception, which we have received in the first two markets, if that plays out, then we will be very delighted by that.

Q: What is the ramp-up plan for EV three-wheelers?

A: The ramp-up plan is that we will go from two cities to 18 cities now.

Q: In terms of production?

A: We will see how it goes. And our first objective is to establish the network, get these mechanics, and that everything trained up etc. And because a lot of this business is actually a conversion of those eRics, which have proliferated because there were permits on the auto side and there were no permits on the eRic side and they were really not a very lasting solution. So now, if you look at it nationally, they constitute about 50 percent. So if internal combustion engine (ICE) autos are 50,000 units, these eRics are 40,000 units. So I would say that over the mid-term that's the kind of business which we are shooting for.

