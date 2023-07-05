If Royal Enfield is where the money is, then we have no choice but to rob the bank, says Rajiv Bajaj

When asked why Hero and Bajaj were all competing for a segment dominated by Royal Enfield, Rajiv Bajaj cited the example of William Sutton, the famous American robber who robbed banks of two million dollars over forty years.

With the launch of the Triumph 400cc motorcycles, Bajaj Auto is getting into a segment where Royal Enfield has a 90 percent market share. When asked why Hero and Bajaj were all competing for a segment dominated by Royal Enfield, Rajiv Bajaj cited the example of William Sutton, the famous American robber who robbed banks of two million dollars over forty years.

"There was a famous bank robber in America called William Francis Sutton. When asked why do you rob a bank he said that's where the money is. So if Royal Enfield is where the money is then we have no choice but to rob that bank", he said.

Bajaj also said that Honda has shown that it is the customer that shapes the market and if the consumer sees value in the 350cc plus segment then Bajaj Auto is going to make the most of this opportunity.

The 350cc segment is growing at a 9-10 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and Royal Enfield has been largely unchallenged in this segment. With the pricing announced by Bajaj-Triumph at 2.3 lakhs and Harley-Hero at 2.29 lakhs, both products are likely to eat into Royal Enfield's share.

The Himalayan 411cc starts at Rs 2.15 lakhs and the Royal Enfield Scrambler costs Rs 2.06 lakhs ex showroom.