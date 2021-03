Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales in February 2021 rose 6 percent to 375,017 units from 354,913 units in the same month of last year. The company's sales were lower than CNBC-TV18's estimate of 4.05 lakh units.

Domestic sales during the month fell 2 percent to 164,811 units from 168,747 units in February 2020. Exports rose 13 percent to 210,206 units from 186,166 units, YoY.

The company's total two-wheeler sales during the month were up 7 percent at 3.32 lakh units as compared to 3.10 lakh units, YoY. The segment's domestic sales increased 1 percent to 148,934 units from 146,876 units, while exports rose by 12 percent to 183,629 units from 163,346 units, YoY.

Total three-wheeler sales declined 5 percent to 42,454 units from 44,691 units, YoY.

Domestic sales of three-wheelers plunged 27 percent to 15,877 units from 21,871 units, while exports increased 16 percent to 26,577 units from 22,820 units.