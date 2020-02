The share price of two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto fell on Tuesday due to a 3 percent fall in its total sales for January 2020 at 394,473 units as against 407,150 units sold in January 2019. At 9:35 am, shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.22 percent lower at Rs 3,249.45 per share on the BSE.

The sales were below Nomura’s estimations of 4.05 lakh units during the month.

The company’s total domestic sales fell 17 percent to 1.92 lakh units versus 2.31 lakh units, YoY, while total exports during the month rose 15 percent to 2.01 lakh units from 1.75 lakh units on year.