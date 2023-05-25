Bajaj Auto expresses concern over EV growth slowdown after FAME subsidy cut

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, said that subsidies are attracting customers who are not financially strong enough to buy these vehicles and that the growth will be affected in the first two to three months after the subsidy cut.

Homegrown motorcycle and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has raised concerns over the impact of the reduced subsidies for electric two-wheelers (e2w) under the FAME scheme. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, said that the company will face a subsidy cut of Rs 20,000 per scooter.

This comes after the Central Government decided to lower the subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme for electric two-wheelers. According to a notification by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been slashed from Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 per kWh and the maximum subsidy cap has been reduced from 40 percent to 15 percent.

Sharma said that the subsidy reduction will slow down the e2w growth of the industry and that the government has indicated that FAME is nearing its end. He also said that subsidies are attracting customers who are not financially strong enough to buy these vehicles and that the growth will be affected in the first two to three months after the subsidy cut. He expected that EV growth will stabilize at a more realistic level after June 2023.

The FAME India scheme, launched in April 2019 and implemented in October 2019, aims to reduce the upfront cost of EVs for customers by bringing it closer to the price of ICE vehicles and thereby encouraging the adoption of EVs.

Without any subsidy, Sharma said that the cost difference between internal combustion and electric two-wheelers will take three years to recover instead of one year. He added that the company will not see rapid growth in electric two-wheelers without subsidies, but the growth rate will still be higher than internal combustion scooters.

Sharma also said that the announcement of the subsidy reduction has been sudden and that the company will face a shock for two to three months. He said that Bajaj Auto sold more than 4,000 scooters in April and expects May sales to be much higher. He also said that the company plans to produce 10,000 units per month in H1 and increase it to 15,000 units per month in H2.

Sharma also hinted that some of the weaker EV players are looking to sell a stake or exit the market.