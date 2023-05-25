Bajaj Auto expresses concern over EV growth slowdown after FAME subsidy cut

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, said that subsidies are attracting customers who are not financially strong enough to buy these vehicles and that the growth will be affected in the first two to three months after the subsidy cut.

Homegrown motorcycle and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has raised concerns over the impact of the reduced subsidies for electric two-wheelers (e2w) under the FAME scheme. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, said that the company will face a subsidy cut of Rs 20,000 per scooter.

This comes after the Central Government decided to lower the subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme for electric two-wheelers. According to a notification by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been slashed from Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 per kWh and the maximum subsidy cap has been reduced from 40 percent to 15 percent.

Sharma said that the subsidy reduction will slow down the e2w growth of the industry and that the government has indicated that FAME is nearing its end. He also said that subsidies are attracting customers who are not financially strong enough to buy these vehicles and that the growth will be affected in the first two to three months after the subsidy cut. He expected that EV growth will stabilize at a more realistic level after June 2023.