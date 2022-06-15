Bajaj Auto defers its proposal to buyback shares

Automobile major Bajaj Auto in its board meet is exploring the option to buyback shares. But the board has said that further discussions are needed in order to decide on share buyback.

“The Board remains committed to looking at different ways of returning surplus cash to its shareholders. In the course of today's deliberations, the Board asked for some more dimensions of the buyback to be explored. Given that the meeting was time bound, the subject was deferred until such dimensions were explored and advised to the Board,” Bajaj Auto said in an exchange filing.

The company added that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on June 14, 2022, has decided that further deliberations are required in order to take a decision on the proposal of buyback, and accordingly deferred the matter.

This was a negative surprise for the Street as shareholders had anticipated some reward by way of share buyback. Further, no clarity over future dates of the board meeting was also a negative.

The auto maker had informed the bourses last week that it will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

On Tuesday, shares of Bajaj Auto had closed 5 percent lower at Rs on the BSE.

Later on Tuesday, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the buyback is not cancelled and that the details will be finalised in a few days.

In a separate development, Shri Shekhar Bajaj has tendered his resignation as Non-executive Director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on June 30, 2022.