Auto Bajaj Auto chalks out strategy for a bigger slice of the 100cc segment Updated : February 06, 2021 11:31 AM IST Bajaj Auto which is the biggest exporter of motorcycles in the Indian market, is getting ready with a product onslaught with several new platforms planned for the 100-250cc segment. "We have planned multiple high frequency launches right through the next 18 months," said Rakesh Sharma, the executive director of Bajaj Auto.