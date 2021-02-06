Bajaj Auto chalks out strategy for a bigger slice of the 100cc segment

India’s two wheeler industry has sold 71.9 lakh units so far in FY21 with 39.2 lakh units or 54 percent sales coming from the 100cc segment.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s leading two wheeler manufacturer holds a lion share of 75 percent in the 100cc category. Now, Bajaj Auto, the market leader in the 150cc-250cc category is eyeing a bigger slice of the 100cc pie. The company which has been revamping its basic commuter bikes is set to launch three new variants of the Platina and CT bikes in the 100-110cc segments.

As Hero MotoCorp prepares to launch 10 new products in the coming fiscal with a focus on high capacity bikes, Bajaj Auto is chalking out an aggressive strategy to increase its market share in the entry level motorcycle segment and the buzzwords are customer comfort and durability.

Bajaj Auto which is the biggest exporter of motorcycles in the Indian market, is getting ready with a product onslaught with several new platforms planned for the 100-250cc segment.

"We have planned multiple high frequency launches right through the next 18 months," said Rakesh Sharma, the executive director of Bajaj Auto in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18.

Sharma said leading brands have managed to shape the market when it comes to the entry level commuter bike, "Our approach is to not win basis only pricing but through product differentiation and on the basis of value additions in the form of greater riding comfort and durability. We have to intelligently innovate and bring better motorcycling within the grasp of the 100cc segment buyer."

Bajaj Auto according to Sharma has been trying to give a better package to the entry level buyer through five speed gears, better suspension quality, comfortable seating, stronger lights, and footrest. "We cannot disclose the product features for the upcoming launches of the Platina and CT but they will further improve riding comfort and safety”, he said.

The company is also focusing on drawing more customers or upgrading them to the 125cc segment, where Bajaj has managed to increase its market share from 7-23 percent in the last one year.