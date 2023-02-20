Bajaj Auto brings back Pulsar 220F at Rs 1.40 lakh, bookings open

The new 2023 Pulsar 220F still retains its semi-faired look with little to no changes. However, the bike’s powertrain now gets an OBD-2 compliance but remains mechanically identical to the BS6 model sold earlier.

Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Monday reintroduced its highly popular bike Pulsar 220F at Rs 1,39,686 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The company has already started accepting bookings for the new Pulsar 220F and has promised that the deliveries would begin by end of February 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F, which was first introduced in India in 2007, was discontinued in April 2022 following the launch of the Pulsar N250 and F250. The company decided to gradually phase out the Pulsar 220F due to the limited demand for the same.

In terms of features, the new Pulsar 220F comes equipped with a projector headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, a split seat, alloy wheels and an upswept exhaust.

The new 2023 Pulsar 220F still retains its semi-faired look with little to no changes. However, the bike’s powertrain now gets an OBD-2 compliance but remains mechanically identical to the BS6 model sold earlier.

The 220F’s 220cc engine develops similar power figures as the discontinued model and churns out 20.6 BHP and 18.5 Nm of torque.

The Pulsar 220F also gets the same equipment as the discontinued model and comes with telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers and disc brakes at both ends with an integrated single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS).