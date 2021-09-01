Bajaj Auto August sales grow 5% to 3.73 lakh units; exports jump 18%

Bajaj Auto reported a total sales growth of five percent at 373,270 units in August 2021 as compared to 356,199 units sold in the same month last year.

The company’s total sales were ahead of expectations as CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll had estimated total sales of 3.66 lakh units for the month.

Total domestic sales in August 2021 fell seven percent to 172,595 units as against 185,879 units, while exports increased 18 percent to 200,675 units from 170,320 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 338,310 units of two-wheeler during the month, registering a growth of five percent from 321,058 units, YoY.

Meanwhile, Commercial Vehicle sales were at 34,960 units as against 35,141 units in the year-ago period.

At 9:40 am, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.87 per cent higher at Rs 3,795.4 apiece on the BSE.