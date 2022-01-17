Backstory: How Hyundai's 'Tall Boy' Santro captured the imagination of Indian car buyers

News that Hyundai has lost its two-decade long standing as India’s second largest car maker to Tata Motors brings back memories of the splash the company’s first car made nearly 23 years ago. The model was the Santro, known as the Atoz in the international market, which was first showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo in 1998. Over the next few years the Santro went on to carve a unique positioning for itself in the Indian market dominated then, as now, by Maruti Suzuki.

The South Korean giant which was barely recognised in India, had kicked off its journey in the country by setting up Hyundai Motor India in 1996 with a manufacturing plant at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. At that point, it was Hyundai’s largest plant outside South Korea.

The name Santro was derived from the French city of Saint-Tropez well known as the hunting ground of the rich and famous including stars like Brigitte Bardot. As described in the book Santro: The Car That Built a Company, written by BVR Subbu, then the marketing director of the company, the name came about during a brainstorming session between him and the company’s ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi, along with the Korean executives, over the image they wanted the car to project. They agreed that the closest description they had was Euro chic which is when J.H .Kim, the company’s executive director of marketing and sales, took the first part of the French phonetics of both words in Saint Tropez, and suggested ‘Santro’. Subbu would eventually go on to become the company’s president, leading it to a substantial share of the market. Within two years of its launch the Santro was selling over 60,000 units a year.

The hatchback which was launched in India on September 23, 1998 immediately caught the attention of car lovers for its unique “tall boy” design with its high roofline providing greater seating comfort as well as ease of entry and egress.

The Indian mid car segment in those days was dominated by compacts like the Zen from Maruti . Hyundai knew it couldn’t compete with the Indian giant on pricing so it used a different strategy offering better features to the upwardly mobile segment of car buyers looking for a slightly differentiated car at a premium to Maruti’s prices. The introductory price was Rs 2.99 lakh, which was higher than that of its immediate competitors. But the Santro’s powerful 999 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission along with power steering and a front grille made it a worthwhile buy.

Hyundai also roped in Shah Rukh Khan, fresh from the runaway success of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as its brand ambassador. Khan, who was involved in all of Hyundai’s launches over the years, sparkled in the first 5-part series of ads where he was shown turning from a reluctant naysayer to a passionate advocate for the Santro.

Smartly, Hyundai kept upgrading the initial model, launching the Santro Xing in 2003 to ensure sales didn’t flag. Through the years, the Santro stayed a leader in its segment till it was finally discontinued in 2015, when the i20 had become the company’s mainstay.

The Santro was relaunched in 2018 but by then the initial magic had faded as customers had many other choices.