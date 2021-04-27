Back to the classic: Honda Civic 2020 interior design revealed ahead of April 28 launch

It’s back to the classic, as far as Honda’s latest interior design philosophy goes. The Japanese carmaker recently shared its new design philosophy with a sketch of the interior of the 2022 Civic sedan whose first look was revealed on April 14.

Honda, in a statement, said the new interior design philosophy would shape the future Honda models with the 11th generation Civic being the first car to adopt this new concept. The new Civic 2022 sedan will be launched on April 28.

According to the carmaker, the new interior design is inspired by the classic human-centric designs of the first Honda vehicles, which were simple.

Johnathan Norman, creative lead for interior design at Honda in the United States, said simplicity in design requires not only a strong philosophy but a discipline toward the user experience. “We heard from designers working for other brands that they were inspired by the simple, human-centred design of old Hondas, well, so are we!" Johnathan added.

Honda's classic "Maximum Man/Machine Minimum" approach in the latest design maximises cabin space while minimising the space required for mechanical components.

This new interior will be free from visual clutter with a focus on thin columns, a low hood and a large greenhouse for excellent visibility, allowing the driver and passengers to see the road and environment around them.

The interior colour theme will be offered in black and grey options.

As far as the interior features are concerned, they are likely on the lines of the new Honda Accord. The Honda Civic 2022 will feature a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and Honda Connect, according to reports. There will be a newly designed dashboard, wireless charging, and multifunction steering wheel among other updates.

As far as the exterior of the 11th generation Honda Civic is concerned, images show a toned down profile from the preceding model.

The new Civic is reported to be offered in four trims – LX, Sport, EX and Touring, according to reports. There will be two new colour schemes – Meteorite Gray and Morning Mist – along with the standard Platinum White Pearl, Aegean Blue, Lunar Silver, Black Pearl and Sonic Gray.

Major cosmetic upgrades have been made at the front end with a newly-designed grille, wider central air intakes and new headlamps and fog lamps. The rear has new boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps and black plastic cladding on the bumper.

The new Civic 2022 sedan will not be available in India. The 10th generation Civic failed to stir much emotion in India despite being one of the strongest performers in its segment. Honda had to stop producing the car for the Indian market eventually.