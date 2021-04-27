  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Back to the classic: Honda Civic 2020 interior design revealed ahead of April 28 launch

Updated : April 27, 2021 03:27:35 IST

Honda says the new interior design is inspired by the classic human-centric designs of the first Honda vehicles
Honda Civic’s new design maximizes cabin space
Honda Civic 2022 will feature a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support
Back to the classic: Honda Civic 2020 interior design revealed ahead of April 28 launch
Published : April 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19 vaccine shortage: Uncertainity over vaccination for those above 18 from May 1

COVID-19 vaccine shortage: Uncertainity over vaccination for those above 18 from May 1

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit falls 9.7% to Rs 1,166.1 crore; revenue rises 32% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit falls 9.7% to Rs 1,166.1 crore; revenue rises 32% YoY

1 crore Remdesivir doses to be made available by May

1 crore Remdesivir doses to be made available by May

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement