As much as 13 percent of India ended 2022 by prioritising a new vehicle purchase, according to a recent survey conducted by consumer data intelligence company Axis My India in January. This comes at a time when passenger and electronic vehicle sales have picked up in the last few months and currently only two-wheeler sales have been seen struggling.
It is noteworthy here that the findings are based on a survey of 10,019 people across India, of which 70 percent are from rural areas and the rest of the 30 percent are from urban areas.
When replying to their preference for e-commerce platforms, Flipkart, Amazon and Meesho were the most used sites with 49 percent, 24 percent and 15 percent respectively according to respondents.
The survey also revealed that around half of the respondents have faced high household expenses amid rising costs of products & services due to inflation.
What Indians prefered to purchase in 2022’s end-of-season sale
|Options
|%
|Clothes
|38
|4 wheler/2 wheeler
|13
|Electronic appliances
|12
|Shoes
|9
|Phones (feature/smart)
|7
|Luxury items
|5
|Home decoration
|4
|Other
|12
Source: Axis My India January CSI Survey
Interestingly, nine percent of the surveyed claimed to buy themselves a new pair of shoes during the end-of-year sale. However, luxury items like jewellery, ornaments and glasses were the second least preferred category of products with only five percent of people looking to purchase such items during the end-of-season sale.