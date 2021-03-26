Automotive components sector set for a rebound after two tough fiscals: CRISIL Updated : March 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST The report states that the sector will see revenue rebound of around 21-23 percent in FY22. Along with prudent capital spending and working capital management, this will lead to an improvement in the credit profiles of automotive component makers next fiscal. Published : March 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply