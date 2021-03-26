  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Automotive components sector set for a rebound after two tough fiscals: CRISIL

Updated : March 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST

The report states that the sector will see revenue rebound of around 21-23 percent in FY22.
Along with prudent capital spending and working capital management, this will lead to an improvement in the credit profiles of automotive component makers next fiscal.
Automotive components sector set for a rebound after two tough fiscals: CRISIL
Published : March 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Assam assembly polls phase 1: 264 candidates to battle for 47 seats; CM Sonowal and Speaker Goswami in fray

Assam assembly polls phase 1: 264 candidates to battle for 47 seats; CM Sonowal and Speaker Goswami in fray

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement