Automotive components sector set for a rebound after two tough fiscals: CRISIL

The automotive components sector will see revenue rebound of around 21-23 percent in FY22, as domestic and export demand revives after two straight contractions, states brokerage firm CRISIL. The higher margins will lift operating profits, too.

Along with prudent capital spending and working capital management, the CRISIL report states, this will lead to an improvement in the credit profiles of automotive component makers next fiscal. To arrive at this conclusion, CRISIL analysed 230 automotive component makers, which account for 40 percent of the sector’s revenue.

The report added that the Rs 3.2 lakh crore sector derives about 60 percent of its revenue from automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with the balance split equally between replacement demand and exports.

Hetal Gandhi, director of CRISIL Research, said, "The ongoing rebound in economic activity will drive a strong recovery for OEMs next fiscal. Improving fleet utilisation and better availability of finance will also improve demand for commercial vehicles, while demand for personal vehicles (passenger cars and two-wheelers) will be driven by improving urban consumer sentiment, resilient rural incomes, modest vehicle price increases and attractive financing options."

Replacement demand, which was impacted due to lockdowns and restricted movement of people and freight, will recover gradually. Besides, exports, which account for about 20 percent of revenue, will be aided by steady demand from the US and staggered recovery in the European Union. These two geographies account for about 55 percent of India's automotive component exports.

Signs of the recovery have been visible since the quarter ending December 2020. However, despite higher demand, capacity utilisation of component suppliers will remain below 2019 levels. As a result, operating margin will increase only 100-150 basis points (bps) to about 10 percent next fiscal, after falling about 150 bps in FY2020 and 200-250 bps in FY2021. Consequently, operating profit will be lower than in FY2019.

Rajeswari Karthigeyan, the associate director of CRISIL Ratings, said, "Better operating performance, controlled capital spend – given that sufficient capacity is available – and prudent working capital management will support recovery in credit profiles of automotive-component suppliers next fiscal. Gearing of the sample set is expected to be comfortable at 0.7-0.8 time as on March 31, 2021 and improve further next fiscal. The interest cover ratio, too, is expected to recover to about four times from three times."