Automobile sales improving in February, full recovery may take time

Updated : February 27, 2020 03:41 PM IST

Average inventory levels across segments have dropped to 2-4 weeks as compared to 6-7 weeks in the past three months.
Analysts see rise in inventory liquidation helped by two-wheelers OEMs offering schemes in key regions for clearing BS4 inventory.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a shortage in supply of components such as alloywheels, sensors and plastic parts is expected to impact production in the next 2-3 months.
