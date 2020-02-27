Auto Automobile sales improving in February, full recovery may take time Updated : February 27, 2020 03:41 PM IST Average inventory levels across segments have dropped to 2-4 weeks as compared to 6-7 weeks in the past three months. Analysts see rise in inventory liquidation helped by two-wheelers OEMs offering schemes in key regions for clearing BS4 inventory. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a shortage in supply of components such as alloywheels, sensors and plastic parts is expected to impact production in the next 2-3 months.