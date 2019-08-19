Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Automobile sales drop 6% YoY in July 2019, commercial vehicles most affected

Updated : August 19, 2019 02:48 PM IST

Two-wheeler sales dipped by 5 percent, passenger vehicles (PV) by 11 percent and commercial vehicles (CV) by 14 percent, showed the data.
However, on a month-on-month basis, the overall sales were up by 5 percent.
FADA remains positive on the sector.
