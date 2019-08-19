Automobile sales drop 6% YoY in July 2019, commercial vehicles most affected

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday released the July 2019 vehicle registration data, which showed that on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the overall sales declined 6 percent.

Two-wheeler sales dipped by 5 percent, passenger vehicles (PV) by 11 percent and commercial vehicles (CV) by 14 percent, showed the data.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the overall sales were up by 5 percent as June 2019 had the 2nd lowest volume base this CY after February.

Postponement of demand seen in June due to deficient rainfall concluded in July, even spread of monsoon, and slight liquidity improvement seen towards July end in the banking system also contributed to uptick in sales.

â€œWith June being a completely dry and rain deficient month, consumer sentiment was at its lowest and with July rains covering up a lot of the deficit, some confidence in consumer demand led to pending purchase conclusion in July. Despite these factors, CV sales continued to be in the negative even MoM," said F A D A President Ashish Harsharaj Kale.

PV inventory levels have reduced further, coming closer to FADAâ€™s proposed 21 days inventory. However, CV inventory continued to be at high levels, said the statement released by FADA.

An extremely slight reduction was seen in two-wheeler inventory levels, which continue to remain at very high levels and a serious cause of concern for dealers, said FADA.

However, the national automobile body remains positive on the near-term outlook for the sector.