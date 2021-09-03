CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Automobile PLI scheme to be announced next week

The government may announce an automobile Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme next week.

To increase competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level, the Narendra Modi government may announce an automobile Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme next week, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, the union cabinet is set to approve the PLI scheme for the vehicles and components sector next week. The scheme has been modified after consultations within the government and industry, and now includes an emphasis on the promotion of new technologies.

Last year, the cabinet had approved the PLI scheme for 10 key sectors, including telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, to give an impetus to the manufacturing industry. The scheme would entail an expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore and is expected to attract substantial capital inflows.

"The government has announced a PLI scheme for automobile and auto components, which is being introduced with a total outlay of Rs 57,042 crore over a period of five years. It is a good intervention, good decision to boost the auto sector. It will also help increase R&D (research and development)," union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.