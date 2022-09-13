Automobile dealers seek protection from loss due to sudden exits of foreign car manufacturers

By PTI

Mini The Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said many foreign automobile manufacturers have different contracts for dealerships in India, which are more stringent compared to what they have in their home countries.

Automotive dealers on Tuesday sought protection from loss in case of sudden exits of foreign automakers from the country, besides seeking an equitable say in the running of business through the launch of a model dealer agreement.

"There have been dealer agreements between OEMs and the dealer and primarily, it is one sided agreement. It only expresses the point of view of the the OEMs and dealers have always felt the need for a balanced model dealer agreement,” FADA president Manish Raj Singhania told .

