Auto Automobile companies ready to shift gears; December quarter signals demand pick up Updated : January 05, 2021 04:20 PM IST The sales of passenger vehicles (PV), two-wheelers and tractors rose while Commercial vehicles (CVs) segment witnessed a decline. CLSA said it prefers deep cyclical plays such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Ashok Leyland among auto OEMs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply